By Jason Lange and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, June 23 The United States on Tuesday
said cyber theft sponsored by the Chinese government was a major
problem and stressed the need to keep Asian sea lanes open at
annual talks with China.
In opening statements at the wide-ranging Strategic and
Economic Dialogue forum in Washington, both sides expressed a
desire for constructive bilateral relations, with China saying
the two countries could manage differences and should avoid
confrontation.
But tensions over security matters threatened to hamper
efforts to deepen the massive economic ties between the two
countries. China and the United States are negotiating a
bilateral investment treaty.
"On cyberspace, in particular, we remain deeply concerned
about Chinese government-sponsored cyber-enabled theft," U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said during the forum.
Lew said the targets of this hacking were U.S. companies and
did not mention attacks on government computers in recent months
that U.S. officials have blamed on Chinese hackers.
The Cabinet-level meetings began on Monday with preliminary
talks and a dinner and are slated to wrap up on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said that
China and the United States might not resolve all of their
differences during the sessions but should commit to working on
them.
"We have to keep at it, day after day after day after day,"
Biden said.
China's Vice Premier Liu Yandong responded to Biden by
saying that differences could be managed "as long as our two
countries adopt an overall perspective, respect and accommodate
each other's core interests."
The meetings come at a time of waning trust and widening
differences between the United States and China, even though
they maintain robust economic ties that last year were worth
$590 billion in two-way trade.
U.S. officials also worry about China's pursuit of
territorial claims in the South China Sea, as well as Beijing's
challenge to American dominance of global finance and
restrictions on U.S. businesses in China.
In the opening session, Lew also said it was critical for
China to move toward a more market-oriented exchange rate,
repeating a U.S. mantra even though the International Monetary
Fund has said the yuan is no longer undervalued.
More than 400 Chinese officials are in Washington for the
talks, which involve eight U.S. Cabinet secretaries.
They come at a time when U.S. President Barack Obama has
worked to secure congressional backing for legislation needed to
speed a 12-nation trade deal, which is the economic plank of his
"pivot to Asia" policy intended as a counterweight to China's
growing influence.
The two sides will try to ease tensions by stressing areas
of cooperation, including climate change, shared concerns about
Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs, the fight against
Islamist militancy, and support for global development.
Despite considerable tension over some issues, China is
hoping for a smooth set of meetings to prepare for a visit to
Washington by President Xi Jinping in September.
