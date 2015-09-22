By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, Sept 22 Chinese President Xi Jinping
will meet U.S. tech titans and tour Boeing Co's biggest
factory and Microsoft Corp's sprawling campus near
Seattle this week as he kicks off a U.S. visit that also
includes a black-tie state dinner at the White House hosted by
President Barack Obama.
U.S. government and business leaders aim to strike a balance
between forging agreements and improving relations with the
world's second-largest economy, while sending strong messages
about allegations of Chinese cyber spying and intellectual
property violations as well as Web censorship and China's
disputed territorial claims to islands in the South China Sea.
For the Chinese side, Xi's meetings with Obama and U.S.
business leaders offer the chance to bolster the president's
stature at home, building on a high-profile military parade
earlier this month to mark the end of World War Two, while
deflecting attention from the country's recent stock market
rout, slowing economy and a chemical explosion at a Tianjin
warehouse that killed over 160 people.
No policy breakthroughs are likely during Xi's U.S. trip,
which is due to begin with meetings with executives in Seattle
and end with a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in
New York on Sept. 28.
In comments published in the Wall Street Journal before his
arrival, Xi said China's government does not engage in theft of
commercial secrets or support companies that do. He also said
China's economy faces downward pressure but is still operating
within a proper range, adding exchange rate reform will continue
and there was no basis for sustained depreciation in the yuan.
While in Seattle on Tuesday and Wednesday, Xi and top
leaders from China's Internet regulator and tech firms are
expected to meet leaders from Microsoft, Apple Inc,
Amazon.com and other tech companies seeking to expand
access to the Chinese consumer market.
Even if no formal agreements are reached, the presidential
blessing "sends an important message to Chinese leadership" to
help them, said Ed Lazowska, Bill and Melinda Gates Chair of
computer science at the University of Washington.
For Boeing, the visit could bring a formal announcement of
plans for an aircraft finishing plant in China.
The plant would help Boeing's Chinese sales, analysts say, and
help counter a threat from Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd
, which is developing a single-aisle aircraft to
challenge the top-selling Boeing 737 and Airbus A320
planes.
Xi and Ray Conner, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief
executive, are due on Wednesday to tour the Everett, Washington,
factory where Boeing makes widebody planes such as the 777 and
787 Dreamliner. Airbus opened an assembly line in China in 2008
and recently won a landmark, $11 billion order from China.
Xi is due to make a policy speech on Tuesday night in
Seattle. But prospects for broad policy changes appear limited.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce expressed disappointment on Monday
at the failure to narrow disagreement on a bilateral investment
treaty that would open more Chinese business sectors to U.S.
investment. The U.S. also wants to build on
climate change commitments and agree on new rules to cut the
risk of confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region, U.S. and
Chinese sources have said.
China's slowing economic growth has raised questions about
Xi's economic stewardship and puts him in a more difficult
position than when he previously met with Obama last November in
Beijing. "He comes into the summit on his back foot," a former
senior administration official said.
Washington has threatened sanctions against Chinese
individuals and companies that have been accused of hacking U.S.
corporate databases.
On the eve of Xi's visit, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
urged China to reaffirm its commitment to moving toward a
market-oriented, consumer-driven economy.
In an article in the Wall Street Journal, Lew said questions
remain about the business climate in China because of Beijing's
restrictions on the purchase of foreign technology and its
review process for foreign investment. He also cited concerns
about China's currency valuation policies.
On Monday, Washington state announced four cooperation
agreements would be signed with entities from China, including
plans to promote trade, investment and clean energy research.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle,; Additional reporting by
David Brunnstrom, Matt Spetalnick and Michael Martina; Editing
by Ken Wills)