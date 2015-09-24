(Adds details from visit to Microsoft campus, high school,
By Michael Martina, Eric M. Johnson and Joseph Menn
SEATTLE, Sept 23 Seeking to warm bilateral ties
and project a sunny climate for U.S. business, Chinese President
Xi Jinping vowed on Wednesday to cut restrictions on foreign
investment, while his chief Internet regulator appeared to lay
the groundwork for a basic agreement later this week on cyber
warfare.
Xi's busy stop on the West Coast is the first leg of a
week-long trip to the United States and offers him a chance to
highlight China's cooperation with U.S. companies before he
heads to Washington, where he will contend with the full
spectrum of irritants in relations, from tension in the South
China Sea to human rights.
The Chinese leader started the day by publicly assuring U.S.
business leaders that he is making it easier to invest in China,
and he was later quizzed in a private session about intellectual
property protection, common standards and clear, transparent
regulations, according to the Paulson Institute, which hosted
the event.
"We are working to create a new open economic system, push
forward reform of foreign investment management and greatly
reduce the restrictions on foreign investment," Xi told the
gathering of executives in Seattle, including Apple Inc
Chief Executive Tim Cook and Berkshire Hathaway's
Warren Buffett.
"GM and Ford can increase their investment in China," Xi
said.
A few hours after, Boeing Co announced plans for an
aircraft finishing center in China, its first outside the United
States.
To the east of Seattle, at Microsoft's campus in Redmond,
China's top Internet regulator told U.S. tech executives that
both countries must work together on cyber security issues,
including crime and espionage, addressing one of their most
pressing concerns.
"We are on the same boat," said Lu Wei, at the eighth
annual meeting of the U.S.-China Internet Industry Forum. "The
only choice we have is to cooperate."
In a closed-door session afterwards, Lu gave the impression
that China and the United States were set to reach some kind of
agreement on cyber warfare, banning attacks on infrastructure in
peacetime, according to one person present, who asked not to be
named given the privacy of the meeting.
Samm Sacks, an analyst at U.S.-based consulting firm Eurasia
Group, said that American business leaders remain chiefly
concerned with cyber theft targeting corporate secrets, though
any renewed cyber crime dialogue with Washington likely would be
limited in scope and not deal with corporate espionage.
"Overall, I do not see any meaningful progress on cyber
issues or a shift in Beijing's approach toward U.S. tech
companies in China," Sacks said.
VISITS MICROSOFT CAMPUS, HIGH SCHOOL
Xi later visited Microsoft's campus in Seattle where he was
greeted by co-founder Bill Gates, CEO Satya Nadella and other
top executives.
He was then led to a gathering of American and Chinese CEOs
and was greeted, among others, by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg,
who spoke to the Chinese leader in Mandarin.
The conversation, which was private, lasted about a minute.
Facebook is banned in China.
Although some companies had privately spread word that the
meeting with their CEOs could prove significant and last an hour
or more, in fact it was little more than pleasantries and a
photo op.
A Microsoft spokeswoman said that Xi spoke for about six
minutes and that none of the U.S. business leaders responded.
Late on Wednesday, Xi sampled a bit of American teen
culture, visiting Lincoln High School in Tacoma, south of
Seattle, along with first lady Peng Liyuan.
They watched the school's football team practice before
addressing students in a packed auditorium. Xi urged the
students to carry on the spirit of ping pong diplomacy that 40
years ago was so important to boosting US-China relations.
"Ping pong balls are small. Much smaller than the American
football," Xi deadpanned, as the auditorium erupted in laughter.
BOEING TO BUILD PLANT IN CHINA
The world's biggest plane maker's long-expected move into
low-cost China followed its news of a big order for some 300
planes from China, valued at about $38 billion at list prices.
But the finishing center plan has not been popular with
labor unions and also attracted the ire of leading Republican
presidential hopeful Donald Trump, who said it would take jobs
away from the United States.
Xi toured the Everett, Washington, factory where Boeing its
largest aircraft, and was shown a demonstration on board a 787
Dreamliner, which is popular with Chinese airlines.
The plant would showcase the new spirit of cooperation
touted by Xi, but several Boeing workers protested outside the
Everett plant.
"We don't have a problem with China. We have a problem that
this could equate to machinists losing jobs," said Joel Hetland,
57, a structures mechanic on the 787, while waving a sign.
"They (Boeing) don't have to worry about the EPA
(Environmental Protection Agency) there, they don't have to
worry about human rights, they don't have to worry about the
40-hour work week."
Boeing said the China facility would not reduce employment
on 737 production in Washington state.
INVESTMENT RULES
Xi's comments on foreign investment were designed to please
U.S. business. China has repeatedly pledged to loosen
restrictions on foreign investment as it tries to improve
inefficient state-owned firms and adopt market-friendly policies
to stave off slowing growth, but foreign business groups say
that so far action has not kept pace with promises.
U.S. investors would like a bilateral investment treaty that
would give them increased access to state-dominated industries
such as telecommunications and financial services.
Xi said a key part of China's reforms would be to reduce the
scope of the current "negative list" of industries in which
foreigners could not invest. He added: "Our positive list will
be bigger, a longer list. We will continue to build an open and
law-based environment."
Chinese regulators issued a negative list of prohibited and
restricted industries for foreign investors in March, though
business lobbies have complained that the government has been
reluctant to cede too much control over sectors it deems central
to national interests.
