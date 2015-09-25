(Adds comments from Chinese spokesman on cybercooperation in
paragraphs 17-19, adds link in third paragraph to carbon
emissions trading story)
By Michael Martina and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Chinese President Xi Jinping
arrived in Washington on Thursday for a state visit and talks
with President Barack Obama that are expected to be clouded by
differences over alleged Chinese cyber spying, Beijing's
economic policies and territorial disputes in the South China
Sea.
Vice President Joe Biden greeted Xi and his wife as they
landed at Andrews Air Force Base on the second leg of a weeklong
trip that begin in Seattle. While there, the Chinese leader
sought to reassure U.S. companies that he is working to create a
more favorable Chinese investment climate.
The two presidents will make a joint announcement on climate
change on Friday in a effort to build momentum toward a global
climate change pact in Paris later this year.
The statement will build on the breakthrough announcement
they made last year where the two countries set targets to
either halt or reduce their emissions.
Friday's planned announcement puts the spotlight on new
measures the countries will use to meet those targets, including
a national carbon cap-and-trade system that China will launch in
2017.
Xi arrived soon after Pope Francis flew out of the U.S.
capital following a visit that drew adoring crowds wherever he
went.
The White House quickly switched Chinese flags for the
Vatican banners flying in front of the presidential mansion and
prepared to roll out the red carpet for Xi, but the leader of
the world's second-biggest economy can expect only a fraction of
the wall-to-wall U.S. news coverage for the popular pontiff.
U.S. cable-television networks were busy showing the pope's
arrival live in New York instead of broadcasting Xi's welcoming
ceremony, where he stood shoulder to shoulder with Biden as a
band played the two countries' national anthems.
Obama planned to host Xi later on Thursday for a private
working dinner, where White House aides said they would begin
grappling with the main issues that divide their countries.
Xi will be treated to full honors on Friday, including a
21-gun salute, a formal summit, a joint news conference and a
black-tie state dinner.
No policy breakthroughs are likely during Xi's U.S. trip,
but the two sides are expected to announce several more modest
achievements. Those could include building on the countries'
climate change commitments, progress toward a bilateral
investment treatment and new rules to lower the risk of aerial
confrontations in the Asia-Pacific region.
CYBER SECURITY CAUSING MAJOR FRICTION
High on the agenda is cyber security. Washington is
considering sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals
it accuses of stealing U.S. trade secrets.
Responding to U.S. allegations that China has been behind
cyber attacks affecting American business and government
databases, Xi insisted during his visit to Seattle that the
Communist government in Beijing did not support such activities
and pledged to work with the United States to fight cyber crime.
"We put more stock in their actions than their words," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Thursday.
While Obama's aides say no formal cyber security agreement
is likely, China's top Internet regulator suggested in a
closed-door session with U.S. executives in Seattle this week
that a basic deal against cyber warfare was possible, according
to one person present.
Chinese delegation spokesman Lu Kang did not make clear
whether any deal on a "high-level" cyber dialogue was dependent
on the United States dropping indictments against five Chinese
military officials on hacking charges that led to the suspension
of a joint working group on cyber issues last year.
However, he said any deal would depend on three principles
of "mutual respect, mutual benefit and equality.
"Without that, I don't think there will be any cooperation."
Obama is also expected to press Xi to follow through on
economic reforms and refrain from discrimination against U.S.
companies operating in China. Some analysts believe Obama has
more leverage due to China's slowing economic growth, which has
destabilized global markets and raised doubts about Xi's
economic stewardship.
At the same time, the Obama administration is still at a
loss about how to curb China's assertiveness in the South China
Sea, where Beijing has continued to reclaim land for potential
military use despite conflicting sovereignty claims by China and
its neighbors.
Calls for Obama to take a harder line with China have echoed
from Congress to the 2016 Republican presidential campaign. But
his approach will be tempered because the world's two biggest
economies are inextricably bound together.
For his part, Xi, with nationalistic sentiment rising at
home, can ill afford the appearance of making concessions.
Xi's meetings with Obama could also bolster the Chinese
leader's stature at home, building on a high-profile military
parade earlier this month to mark the 70th anniversary of the
end of World War Two, while deflecting attention from China's
economic problems.
As for whether the pope's visit had overshadowed Xi's,
Earnest said: "I have not heard anybody raise that concern."
Xi's visit will draw protests outside the White House gates
from human rights groups, Falun Gong supporters and "Free Tibet"
demonstrators.
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will take Xi's wife Peng
Liyuan to the National Zoo on Friday for a look at the giant
pandas, possibly including a cub born last month.
