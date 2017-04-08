(Updates with Chinese state media reaction)
By Steve Holland and Koh Gui Qing
PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7 President Donald Trump
pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to curb North
Korea's nuclear program and help reduce the gaping U.S. trade
deficit with Beijing in talks on Friday, even as he toned down
the strident anti-China rhetoric of his election campaign.
Trump spoke publicly of progress on a range of issues in his
first U.S.-China summit – as did several of his top aides – but
they provided few concrete specifics other than China's
agreement to work together to narrow disagreements and find
common ground for cooperation.
As the two leaders wrapped up a Florida summit overshadowed
by U.S. missile strikes in Syria overnight, Xi joined Trump in
stressing the positive mood of the meetings while papering over
deep differences that have caused friction between the world's
two biggest economies.
Trump's aides insisted he had made good on his pledge to
raise concerns about China's trade practices and said there was
some headway, with Xi agreeing to a 100-day plan for trade talks
aimed at boosting U.S. exports and reducing China's trade
surplus with the United States.
Speaking after the two-day summit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
resort in Florida, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also
said that Xi had agreed to increased cooperation in reining in
North Korea's missile and nuclear programs – though he did not
offer any new formula for cracking Pyongyang's defiant attitude.
Trump had promised during the campaign to stop what he
called the theft of American jobs by China. Many blue-collar
workers helped propel him to his unexpected election victory on
Nov. 8 and Trump is under pressure to deliver for them.
The Republican president tweeted last week that the United
States could no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and job
losses and that his meeting with Xi "will be a very difficult
one."
On Friday, the unpredictable Trump not only set a different
tone but also avoided any public lapses in protocol that Chinese
officials had feared could embarrass their leader.
"We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with
China," Trump told reporters as the two delegations met around
tables flanked by large U.S. and Chinese flags. "We will be
making additional progress. The relationship developed by
President Xi and myself I think is outstanding.
"And I believe lots of very potentially bad problems will be
going away," he added, without providing details.
"AGREE WITH YOU 100 PERCENT"
Xi also spoke in mostly positive terms.
"We have engaged in deeper understanding, and have built a
trust," he said. "I believe we will keep developing in a stable
way to form friendly relations ... For the peace and stability
of the world, we will also fulfill our historical
responsibility."
"Well, I agree with you 100 percent," Trump replied.
China's official Xinhua news agency said Xi had encouraged
the United States to take part in the "One Belt, One Road" plan,
Xi's signature foreign policy imitative aimed at infrastructure
development across Asia, Africa and Europe, seen in some policy
circles as a partial answer to the pivot to Asia strategy of
Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.
Xi also hailed military to military exchanges and said China
and the United States should "make good use of the dialogue
mechanism to be established between the two countries' joint
staffs of the armed forces", although Xinhua did not give
further details.
Chinese state media on Saturday cheered the meeting as one
that showed the world that confrontation between the two powers
was not inevitable and established the tone for the development
of U.S.-China relations.
But in a sign that rough spots remained, Tillerson
afterwards described the discussions as "very frank and candid."
"President Trump and President Xi agreed to work in concert
to expand areas of cooperation while managing differences based
on mutual respect," he said.
After the meeting, Trump took Xi on a walk around the
manicured grounds of his lavish Spanish-style complex. Trump
could be seen chatting and gesturing to Xi, who did the same.
Tillerson said Trump had accepted Xi's invitation to visit
China and that they also agreed to upgrade a U.S.-China dialogue
by putting the two presidents at the head of the forum.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the Chinese had
expressed an interest in reducing China's trade surplus as a way
of controlling their own inflation. "That's the first time I've
heard them say that in a bilateral context," he said.
Ross declined to say whether the United States was ready to
designate China a currency manipulator, however, referring to an
upcoming report in which that issue would be addressed.
Although Trump during the presidential election campaign had
pledged to label China a currency manipulator on the first day
of his administration, he has refrained from doing so.
The highly anticipated U.S.-China summit was upstaged by
U.S. missile strikes overnight against a Syrian air base from
which Trump said a deadly chemical weapon attack had been
launched earlier in the week. It was the first direct U.S.
assault on the Russian-backed government of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad in six years of civil war.
The swift action in Syria could be interpreted as a signal
especially to defiant nuclear-armed North Korea – and by
extension, its ally China – as well as other countries like Iran
and Russia of Trump's willingness to use military force. North
Korea is developing missiles capable of hitting the United
States.
Tillerson said Xi agreed with Trump that North Korea's
nuclear advances had reached a "very serious stage."
He said Trump also raised U.S.concerns about China's
activities in the South China Sea. Beijing is building and
fortifying islands in pursuit of expansive territorial claims in
the strategic waterway.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe in
Washington; and Michael Martina in Beijing and Brenda Goh in
Shanghai; Writing by Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom;
Editing by Leslie Adler, Richard Pullin and Michael Perry)