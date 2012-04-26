WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that the United States was willing to open up its markets to China and give it more access to U.S. technologies if Beijing made progress on issues that concern the United States.

"We are willing to continue to make progress on these issues, but our ability to do so will depend in part on how much progress we see from China on issues that are important to us," Geithner said ahead of the Strategic and Economic Dialogue meetings in Beijing next week.

He repeated that China's currency needed to appreciate more rapidly and pledged that the United States would continue to push aggressively for fair treatment of U.S. companies doing business with China. (Reporting By Glenn Somerville, Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Sandra Maler)