SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 The United States is
willing to open up its markets to China and give it more access
to U.S. technologies if Beijing makes progress on key issues,
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday.
"We are willing to continue to make progress on these
issues, but our ability to do so will depend in part on how much
progress we see from China on issues that are important to us,"
Geithner said ahead of government meetings in Beijing next week.
Geithner said China's financial system is still dominated by
large state-owned banks that favor lending to large state-owned
companies, and he urged the country to raise the ceiling on
deposit rates so that Chinese households could earn a higher
return on their savings.
Higher deposit rates would help reduce the need of Chinese
households to save, increase their income and their ability to
consume goods and services, including those from the United
States, he told the Commonwealth Club of California.
Geithner pledged that the United States would continue to
push aggressively for fair treatment of U.S. companies doing
business with China, and he repeated that China's currency, the
renminbi, needed to appreciate more rapidly.
A stronger, more market-determined renminbi will provide
China the "independence and flexibility to respond to future
changes in growth and inflation," he said.
Geithner said China had made significant progress on a
number of U.S. objectives, including opening up new sectors of
its economy to foreign firms and committing to improve the
protection of U.S. intellectual property rights.
China also eased some restrictions on its currency by
doubling the size of the yuan's trading band against
the dollar.
"The economic relationship between the United States and
China provides significant benefits to both our nations. Even
though we compete in many areas, our economic strengths are
largely complementary," he said.
Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will meet
with their Chinese counterparts next week as part of a series of
ongoing talks designed to strengthen ties between the world's
two largest economies.
U.S. lawmakers acknowledged that the majority of states and
congressional districts were benefiting from a jump in U.S.
exports to China, but said more had to be done to open Chinese
markets to American goods and services.
Foreign banks and institutions "currently face a nearly
impossible uphill struggle in the Chinese marketplace,"
Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican Senator Mike
Johanns said in a letter to Geithner this week.
