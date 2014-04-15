(Adds comments on global currency interventions, reserve
By Patrick Temple-West and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, April 15 The Obama administration on
Tuesday warned Beijing that its currency was too weak and
expressed doubt over the Asian giant's resolve to let market
forces guide the value of the yuan.
In a semiannual report to Congress, the U.S. Treasury
stopped short of declaring China a currency manipulator, but
singled it out among large U.S. trading partners for its
currency practices.
"Recent developments in the ... exchange rate raise
particularly serious concerns if they presage a retreat from
China's announced policy of allowing the exchange rate to
reflect market forces," the Treasury said.
Washington sees currency management by China and other
developing countries as an impediment to rebalancing the global
economy away from a situation in which rich nations borrow
heavily to buy goods from poor nations.
Emerging markets often build dollar reserves by keeping
their currencies weak to spur more exports, pushing developed
economies to borrow to cover their import tab.
The United States initially welcomed a move by China in
March to allow the yuan currency to vary more in value.
But in the month prior to China's trading band decision,
there were reports of "heavy intervention" by Chinese
authorities to keep the yuan's value low, the U.S. Treasury said
in the report.
Many U.S. lawmakers and firms have long complained that
China deliberately undervalues the yuan to gain an edge in
international markets.
Some developing countries argue that America's easy-money
interest rate policies result in a flood of cash into their
markets, pushing them to build up dollar reserves to intervene
in their currencies and keep them stable.
In the report, the Treasury said currency interventions and
dollar reserve accumulation appeared to have increased globally
in the second half of 2013.
"Progress on rebalancing global demand continues to remain
inadequate and may, in fact, have worsened," the Treasury said.
While noting a rise last year in the value of the yuan --
also known as the RMB, the report said the increase was too slow
and did not go far enough. "Factors indicate a RMB exchange rate
that remains significantly undervalued," it said.
The turn lower in the yuan this year, however, drew
particular scrutiny in the report: "This suggests continued
actions to impede market determination."
