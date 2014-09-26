WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. companies are
increasingly less optimistic about the business outlook in
China, and see growing competition from local rivals who get
preferential treatment as a key challenge, a survey showed on
Friday.
A US-China Business Council survey of senior executives at
its 200-plus member companies showed ebbing optimism about the
five-year business outlook for China, which is grappling with
slowing economic growth.
The 2014 survey, which will be formally released on Monday,
showed 31 percent of respondents were "optimistic" about the
mid-term outlook, compared with 39 percent in 2013, although the
share of those saying they were "somewhat optimistic" rose.
Eighty-three percent said their Chinese operations were
profitable, down from 91 percent in 2013. Half planned to
increase resources invested in China in the next 12 months.
The number one challenge U.S. companies faced in doing
business in China was competition from domestic rivals, the
survey showed, followed by enforcement of intellectual property
rights and foreign investment restrictions.
"Optimism continues to be tempered by policy uncertainty,"
USCBC President John Frisbie said in a statement.
The organization's members include Chevron Corp, IBM
Corp, Google Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
.
Most of those surveyed thought Chinese competitors, both
state and privately owned, received benefits that foreign
companies did not, such as preferential financing or tax
benefits. Competition from domestic companies was also seen as
the main restraint on profits, followed by rising costs.
Almost nine in ten companies were at least somewhat
concerned about China's antitrust laws. Regulators have
investigated dozens of foreign companies over alleged
anti-competitive behavior, and almost one in three USCBC members
were worried they would be subject to an investigation.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes. Editing by Andre Grenon)