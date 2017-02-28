WASHINGTON Feb 28 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi discussed
improving and maintaining a "mutually beneficial economic
relationship" between the United States and China, the State
Department said on Tuesday.
Tillerson and Yang, China's top diplomat, also affirmed the
importance of "regular high-level engagement" between the two
countries during their meeting in Washington, and discussed
North Korea's nuclear program, the State Department said in a
statement.
Yang's visit to the United States follows a phone call
between him and Tillerson last week, during which the two
affirmed the importance of a constructive U.S.-China
relationship.
