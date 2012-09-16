By David Alexander
| TOKYO, Sept 16
TOKYO, Sept 16 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta will look for ways to deepen U.S. military relations
with China during a visit to Asia this week, even as he works to
bolster U.S. alliances in the region as part of a strategic
shift that Beijing views with concern.
Panetta, who arrived in Tokyo on Sunday on his third trip to
Asia since becoming defense secretary, will discuss the
realignment of U.S. military basing in Japan and expanding
ballistic missile defense cooperation before heading to Beijing
to try to deepen and broaden military-to-military ties.
He wraps up his visit with defense cooperation talks in New
Zealand.
Senior U.S. and Chinese defense officials have made an
effort to push their military relationship forward since it
resumed a year and a half ago after a bitter break over U.S.
arms sales to self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing views as a
breakaway province.
But despite high-level visits by top officials, relations
between the Pentagon and the People's Liberation Army are marked
by wariness and mistrust.
"This is a relationship that has in the past been
characterized by a lot of ups and downs and an on-again,
off-again cycle that reflected the lack of a solid foundation
... sufficient to weather the type of turbulence that's natural
in a relationship that's as broad and complex as the one that we
have with China," a senior defense official said on condition of
anonymity.
"We're not there yet in terms of where we'd like to be in
our military-to-military relationship, but visits like the one
that Secretary Panetta is going to have ... sustain the forward
progress that we've been able to make over the past several
months."
U.S. defense officials pressed for a restoration of
military-to-military ties with China because of concerns about
the direction of Beijing's military modernization efforts,
including anti-ship missiles, stealth aircraft and its first
aircraft carrier.
Many of the weapons worry U.S. military leaders because they
appear to be aimed at countering U.S. strengths and denying U.S.
access to waterways in the region.
U.S. defense officials believe that by engaging in
cooperative efforts with the Chinese military, the two sides
will gain greater familiarity with each other's operations and
develop transparency and communications channels that can help
avoid misunderstandings that could lead to conflict.
But Dean Cheng, a China analyst at the conservative Heritage
Foundation think tank in Washington, said it wasn't clear
exactly what the upside to renewed ties has been.
"The relationship is not in the deep freeze, but there is at
best limited evidence of any kind of progress," he said. "The
Chinese military remains averse to transparency as the West
understands it and remains hostile to things like U.S. military
ships transiting China's EEZ (exclusive economic zone) without
prior permission."
The push for deeper ties comes at a time of heightened
tensions in the region, with China locked in disputes with U.S.
allies like Japan and the Philippines over potentially
resource-rich islands in the East and South China Seas. The
United States has urged the parties involved to settle their
disputes peacefully, a point Panetta said he would raise in
Beijing.
'WE DON'T WANT PROVOCATIVE BEHAVIOR'
"The United States does not take a position with regards to
territorial disputes, but we do urge not just China but the
other countries that are involved to engage in a process in
which they can peacefully resolve these issues," Panetta told
reporters on his plane en route to Tokyo.
He said he would encourage China to engage in the dispute
resolution process promoted by ASEAN, the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations, in an effort to try to resolve the
disagreements peacefully.
"What we don't want is to have any kind of provocative
behavior on the part of China or anybody else result in
conflict," Panetta said. "And my purpose will be to urge that
they engage in the effort by the ASEAN nations to try to work
out a format for resolving these issues."
China's claims over much of the South China Sea, including
the Spratly and Paracel islands, have put it at loggerheads with
Vietnam, the Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations. A
similar dispute has set China against Japan in the East China
Sea.
China has been irked by the U.S.-backed proposals for a
multilateral approach to resolving such disputes, preferring to
negotiate separately with each of the far less powerful Asian
claimants.
The U.S. defense secretary said he hoped to talk to Chinese
defense officials about cooperating on a range of additional
issues where the two countries have common interests, including
nuclear proliferation, freedom of navigation, piracy, trade and
humanitarian assistance.
"These are all areas where we can work together to try to
provide security support for the Asia-Pacific region that will
enhance the ability of that region to be able to prosper in the
future," Panetta said. "Those are some of the areas that I'd
like to work on."
But even if Panetta is successful in moving U.S.-China
cooperation to a new level, it is still not clear the
relationship would deliver the kind of communications U.S.
officials hope is possible.
"Part of the question is what we want out of the mil-mil
(military-to-military) relationship. If it is simply to have a
channel available, then it is succeeding," Cheng said. "If,
however, it is to have a channel of communications that can
avert a crisis or tamp down escalation at critical moments, that
is unlikely to happen under any circumstances.
"The PLA's procedures and organization, including the
important role of political officers, does not match against how
the US tends to operate."