WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Senate is expected to pass legislation on Tuesday designed to press China to let its currency rise in value, but the bill may not ever come up for a vote in the House of Representatives.

Here are some questions and answers about the U.S. debate on China's currency policies:

WHAT ARE THE CURRENCY BILL'S PROSPECTS?

The bill is widely expected to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate, which during procedural voting last week showed enough support to pass it. A Senate vote would send the bill to the House of Representatives, a chamber run by traditionally free-trade-friendly Republicans.

House Speaker John Boehner last week called the bill "dangerous" and warned it could spark a trade war, suggesting he may not permit the legislation to be brought up for a vote.

If the legislation is not voted upon, it would quietly die this time around.

If Boehner's resistance waned and the bill reached the House floor for a vote, it would probably pass. Similar legislation cleared the House last year with 99 Republican votes, and supporters have lined up 225 co-sponsors for the bill this year -- more than the 218 that would be needed for passage.

Passage would create a dilemma for President Barack Obama, whose re-election prospects could hinge on whether voters believe he is doing enough to create American jobs. If he signed the bill, there could be a powerful backlash from China; if he vetoed it, he could pay a political price -- particularly in battleground industrial states like Ohio and Michigan.

Obama, who has preferred dialogue with China to punitive measures, last week said China was "gaming" the international trade system. But he has not taken a formal position on the bill and cautioned that it must be compatible with World Trade Organization rules.

Since Obama took office in 2009, the Treasury Department has declined to name China a currency manipulator in five semi-annual reports to Congress. The next report is due October 15.

WHY ARE U.S. LAWMAKERS FOCUSING ON THE CHINESE CURRENCY?

Democratic Party lawmakers, with increasing support from Republicans, have argued since 2005 that China fixes the value of its currency too low. The policy keeps Chinese goods artificially cheap, spurring U.S. imports of Chinese goods while making U.S. goods more expensive in China, critics say.

In an argument that has gained popularity with the U.S. unemployment rate stuck above 9 percent as next year's elections draw near, supporters of the bill say that if Beijing allowed the yuan to rise more swiftly in value, Chinese imports would fall and U.S. exports would rise, creating U.S. jobs.

WHAT DOES THE LATEST CURRENCY BILL AIM TO DO?

The Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act of 2011 instructs the Commerce Department, at the request of a U.S. company, to investigate whether a foreign government is subsidizing its companies by undervaluing its currency.

The bill would make it easier for U.S. firms to persuade the department to impose countervailing duties against exports from countries with misaligned currencies on a case-by-case basis. It also requires that currency undervaluation be considered for determining anti-dumping duties.

In a provision aimed at China, it requires the U.S. Treasury to designate certain countries for priority action if they have engaged in "protracted, large-scale intervention" in the currency exchange market or have engaged in "excessive and prolonged" accumulation of foreign exchange reserves.

Federal purchases of goods and services from the country would be prohibited unless the country is a member of the World Trade Organization's Government Procurement Agreement -- a pact China has yet to join. For more details, see [ID:nN1E7920JS]

HOW DOES CHINA VIEW THE U.S. CURRENCY DEBATE?

China stridently opposes the bill and rejects outside criticism of its exchange rate as interference in a sovereign policy decision and the politicization of trade issues. China's long-held stance is that the exchange rate was not to blame for the trade imbalance between the two countries or unemployment in the United States.

Chinese officials argue that as a result of exchange-rate policy changes in 2005 and 2010, the yuan has appreciated about 30 percent. Rising wages and higher inflation in China are further eroding China's comparative advantage.

Although accepting a demand coming from the United States would be difficult politically, there are Chinese monetary experts and officials who agree that a stronger yuan would help China reduce financial imbalances, fight inflation and boost consumption by raising the purchasing power of ordinary Chinese. (Reporting by Paul Eckert and Doug Palmer; editing by Philip Barbara)