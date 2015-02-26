WASHINGTON Feb 26 Chinese investors faced more
scrutiny from a U.S. national security watchdog than those from
any other country in 2013, the Obama administration said in a
report on Thursday.
The report could add to tensions between Washington and
Beijing as they negotiate a bilateral investment treaty.
Chinese companies feel they are singled out by Washington,
which maintains the increase in recent years of national
security reviews in part reflects rising Chinese direct
investment flows into America.
Data from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States (CFIUS) showed the secretive body reviewed 21 investments
that were proposed by Chinese firms or individuals in 2013.
That represents about a fifth of the 97 transactions that
were reviewed because a foreign companies was seeking an
ownership interest in an industry that might be sensitive to
U.S. national security.
It was the second straight year in which China topped the
list of covered transactions. Japan was second with 18
transactions, followed by Canada with 12.
A China-U.S. investment treaty could boost the still
relatively paltry levels of direct investment between the two
countries, and Washington expects Beijing will raise concerns
over scrutiny from CFIUS around their treaty talks.
A senior official at the U.S. Treasury, which is the lead
department among the government agencies that are part of
CFIUS, said the United States does not discriminate against any
country in its CFIUS reviews.
Most reviews arise from voluntary notices filed by
companies, though CFIUS has the power to start its own
investigations and companies often feel compelled to initiate
the process.
