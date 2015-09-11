WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew on Friday urged China to show it is committed to opening its
economy to more foreign investment.
Lew spoke by phone on Friday with Chinese Vice Premier Wang
Yang, part of preparations for a Chinese President Xi Jinping's
visit to America scheduled later this month, a Treasury official
said.
Lew "emphasized the importance of China demonstrating its
commitment to reform by opening its economy further to foreign
investment and by addressing trade barriers in areas such as
technology and agriculture," the official said.
