By Krista Hughes and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The United States and China
have exchanged revised offers for a proposed investment treaty,
a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative said, in the
lead-up to Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the White
House next week.
China, which has more restrictions on foreign investment
than the United States, is in talks with Washington to reduce
the scope of so-called negative lists of sectors closed to the
other side's investors.
The USTR spokeswoman said revised negative list offers were
exchanged at talks in Washington last week.
Business groups are hoping for news on the bilateral
investment treaty (BIT) during Xi's visit to the United States,
which is expected to start on the West Coast next Monday and
include talks with President Barack Obama later in the week.
"The United States continues to review China's revised
negative list and assess next steps in the negotiations," the
USTR spokeswoman said in an emailed statement late on Monday.
"In order to conclude the BIT negotiations successfully, the
two sides will need to reach agreement on a high standard treaty
text and a Chinese negative list that is limited, narrow, and
represents a substantial liberalization of the Chinese
investment market."
China on its part complains that the United States has
singled out Chinese investors for national security reviews.
The sides exchanged initial lists in June.
On Tuesday, a group of 94 CEO's of some of America's biggest
firms signed a letter to Xi and Obama calling for the rapid
conclusion of "a meaningful and high-standard" bilateral
investment treaty, saying they hoped "significant" progress
could be made during Xi's visit.
"A high-standard BIT - with clear provisions providing equal
treatment to each country's investors and a short list of
exceptions - is one of the key items that could make an
immediate and tangible impact for both of our economies," they
said.
The CEOs included Tim Cook of Apple, Warren Buffett of
Berkshire Hathaway, Rex Tillerson of ExxonMobil, Jeffrey Immelt
of General Electric, Muhtar Kent of Coca Cola, Mark Fields of
Ford, Doug McMillon of Walmart and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.
U.S. investors hope that a treaty will give them increased
access to China's many state-dominated industries, from
financial services to telecommunications.
Last month, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said
turmoil in China's stock markets should encourage Beijing to
open the economy more quickly to foreign services companies,
including banks, and that it hoped to see progress during Xi's
visit.
Foreign business leaders have said Chinese regulations
intended to bolster national security have called into question
China's commitments to market reforms and could further restrict
foreign access to sensitive sectors.
Nonetheless, some experts say factions in China would like
to use the external pressure of the BIT to hasten reforms.
