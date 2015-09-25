WASHINGTON, Sept 25 China and the United States
agreed to speed up work on an investment treaty after China
promised to open up more sectors of its economy to foreign
investors, a person familiar with the negotiations said on
Friday, adding a deal was not imminent.
"Still, there's a long way to go," the source said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama
said after a meeting on Friday that the two countries had agreed
to step up work on a bilateral investment treaty.
Before the visit, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman
said that Beijing needed to narrow its list of proposed
exceptions to the proposed bilateral investment treaty, and a
source familiar with the talks said progress had been made on
that point.
"They definitely had an improvement in their negative list,
they came willing to clarify the additional sectors that they
wanted to open," the source said. The negative list includes
industries in which foreigners cannot invest.
The progress on the investment treaty combined with China's
willingness to make commitments to narrow the scope of its
security review to push the talks along.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)