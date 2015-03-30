BEIJING, March 30 It is critical for China to
move towards a more market-determined exchange rate, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in Beijing on Monday.
The U.S. supports China's efforts to transform its economy
to relying more on domestic demand, he said during a meeting
with China's vice premier Wang Yang, while the United States
looks forward to China deepening its financial reforms.
"It is critical that China continues to move towards a
market-determined exchange rate and a more transparent exchange
rate policy," he said.
"We look forward to working with China as it deepens its
financial reforms," he added.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nicholas Heath and Richard
Borsuk)