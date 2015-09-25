WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Friday to take new steps to address cyber spying issues, saying in a joint statement that neither country's government would conduct or knowingly support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property.

The two leaders agreed to create a senior expert group to further discuss cyber issues, and a high-level group to talk about how to fight cyber crime that will meet by the end of 2015 and twice a year after that, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason, Michael Martina; Editing by Susan Heavey)