WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday he got a sense from meeting with Chinese officials that the world's second-largest economy was serious about economic reforms.

Lew, who just returned from a five-country trip to Asia, said Chinese officials also asked about the U.S. process for raising the debt ceiling last month, but did not seem overly concerned. China is one of the largest holders of U.S. debt.

"I think that they understand that we went through a noisy political process, but in the end we did what we told them we would do, which is stand by the full faith and credit of the United States," Lew said at a Wall Street Journal conference.