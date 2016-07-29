July 29 The first liquefied natural gas vessel
from the lower 48 U.S. states is on its way to China, according
to a Reuters interactive map on Friday, the latest sign that the
expanded Panama Canal is allowing U.S. exports to reach the
world's top LNG buyers in Asia.
Royal Dutch Shell's Maran Gas Apollonia loaded up
with gas at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass LNG export
plant in Louisiana, the map showed. It passed through the canal
earlier this week and was moving northwest up the west coast of
Mexico on Friday afternoon.
Shell does not disclose the destination of its vessels,
company spokesman Ray Fisher said.
LNG experts at energy data provider Genscape confirmed the
ship's destination was China, but said that could change.
China's fast-growing demand for gas, to help alleviate high
levels of pollution from burning coal, has outstripped its
domestic supply since 2007, according to U.S. Energy Information
Administration data.
The Panama Canal shaves distances between export plants
dotted along the Gulf of Mexico and Asia to 9,000 miles (14,484
kilometres) from 16,000, allowing U.S. producers to better
compete in one of the world's biggest gas consuming markets.
Since Sabine Pass started exporting gas in February, 20
ships have picked up about 65.9 bcf of gas from the facility,
based on the capacity of the tankers.
So far, gas from Sabine has been delivered to South America,
India, the Middle East and Europe.
The United States, which has been exporting LNG to Asia from
Alaska since 1969, has not shipped gas directly to China at
least since 1973, according to federal energy data going back
that far.
The United States, however, did re-export some gas from at
least one other country to China in 2011, according to the
federal data.
A surge in U.S. gas production from the shale revolution
stimulated billions of dollars of investment in building LNG
export terminals, transforming the country from an importer of
LNG to an exporter of the fuel.
By 2019, the United States is expected to be pumping out
around 60 million tonnes of LNG annually.
So far only Sabine Pass is exporting LNG from the lower 48
states and output will double to 9 million tonnes per annum as
Cheniere adds a second production line later this year.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Richard Chang)