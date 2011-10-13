SHANGHAI Oct 13 The U.S. Embassy in China plans
to lead several trade and investment missions to China over the
next year to promote U.S. exports to China and investment that
can help create U.S. jobs, Ambassador Gary Locke said on
Thursday.
Speaking to a U.S. business group in Shanghai, Locke
reiterated that a top priority of the administration of
President Barack Obama was job creation.
"Over the next year I'm committed to leading five trade and
investment missions to China's emerging cities," Locke said.
"We simply cannot wait for the Commerce Department or the
Energy Department and other governors and mayors to lead trade
missions here to China. There's no reason why the Embassy and
the consulates here can't initiate these trade missions on our
own."
Locke said the missions would recruit delegations with a
focus on high-growth sectors such as clean and renewable energy,
transportation, health care, aviation, and information and
communication technologies.
Locke's comments come amid growing pressure from Washington
for China to increase the value of its currency, the yuan, which
critics say remains undervalued despite having risen by nearly a
third against the dollar since mid-2005.
The Democratic-controlled Senate passed a bill on Tuesday
that would pave the way for tariffs on some Chinese goods to
compensate for Beijing keeping the yuan low to subsidise its
exports at the cost of U.S. jobs.
The bill now faces the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives, whose leaders oppose the measure and warn that
it could start a trade war.
China on Thursday reported that its overall trade surplus
narrowed for a second month in September, which some analysts
said might help Beijing resist U.S. pressure on the yuan, making
the case that it was dealing gradually with its economic
imbalances.
Locke did not mention the issue of the yuan in his speech to
the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, and none in the
audience asked about the issue of the yuan during a
question-and-answer session, although some complained in private
about the bill, saying it could hurt U.S. business interests.
Other U.S. business groups have been more vocal about the
bill.
The American Chamber of Commerce in China, a separate entity
to AmCham-Shanghai, said on Wednesday that it regretted the
passage of the bill in the Senate.
"The Senate bill would damage the bilateral trade and
investment relationship, weaken our standing in the World Trade
Organization, and damage our national interests," AmCham-China
Chairman Ted Dean said in a statement. "We oppose it. It should
not become law."
The US-China Business Council also said in a statement on
Wednesday that it thought the Senate bill would do more harm
than good.
(Additional reporting and writing by Jason Subler; Editing by
Ken Wills)