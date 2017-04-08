By Brenda Goh and Michael Martina
| SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 8
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 8 Chinese state media on
Saturday cheered the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump
and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as one that showed the
world that confrontation between the two powers was not
inevitable.
The official China Daily newspaper said it was encouraging
to see the two-day summit that ended on Friday "going as well as
it could", after earlier "confusing signals" from Washington
about how it was approaching the U.S.-China relationship.
Trump had campaigned with strident anti-China rhetoric and
had angered Beijing before taking office by talking to the
president of Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as its
own.
But the two sides avoided any diplomatic gaffes at Trump's
Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that would have tarnished the
meeting in the eyes of the protocol-conscious Chinese.
China Daily said both parties appeared "equally enthusiastic
about the constructive relationship they have promised to
cultivate".
"This may sound surreal to those preoccupied with an
'inescapable' conflict scenario between what they see as rising
and incumbent powers," the newspaper wrote in an editorial.
"But that Beijing and Washington have so far managed to do
well in preventing conflicts shows confrontation is not
inevitable."
State-run Chinese tabloid Global Times said the meeting
"served as an indicator that the China-U.S. relationship is
still very much on course since the Trump administration took
office in January", and it was likely the two nations would
develop a more "pragmatic relationship".
"It seems that both countries have understood the importance
of how essential a smooth transition needs to be, and not just
for the two countries involved here, but really for the entire
world over," it said.
Their comments were echoed by a front-page commentary in the
overseas edition of the ruling Communist Party's official
People's Daily which said the meeting established the tone for
the development of U.S.-China relations.
There was, however, no mention in the commentaries of the
U.S. missile strike on a Syrian government airbase, which
overshadowed the summit.
Wang Dong, Associate Professor of International Studies at
China's elite Peking University, said the move may have had the
added bonus in Trump's eyes of sending North Korea a message
over its nuclear programme, but that China was unlikely to be
fazed.
"There are great differences between the Syria situation and
the Korean peninsula situation," Wang said, noting North Korea's
conventional military capability to strike back at South Korea
in the event of U.S. military action.
"Any use of force or preemptive strikes against North Korea
will carry huge ramifications, which would probably lead to a
drastically different outcome compared to Syria," Wang said.
In the talks, Trump pressed Xi to do more to curb North
Korea's nuclear program and the two agreed to a 100-day plan for
trade talks aimed at boosting U.S. exports and reducing the
gaping U.S. trade deficit with Beijing.
U.S. industry had hoped Trump would deliver a strong message
to Xi behind closed doors to end what they see as discriminatory
trade policies, but not do anything rash to spark a trade war.
In an outcome likely to play well in China, state news
agency Xinhua said that U.S. and Chinese officials initiated new
dialogue mechanisms on economic issues, as well as security and
diplomatic issues, in what appeared to be a reimagining of the
annual Strategic and Economic Dialogue held under President
Barack Obama.
Some within U.S. industry had suggested those earlier talks
yielded little substance, and urged the Trump administration to
scrap them until Beijing displayed more initiative to address
complaints about its industrial policies.
"We would like to see more results-oriented outcomes coming
out of these new dialogues and fewer laundry lists," said
Beijing-based Jacob Parker, vice president of China operations
at the U.S.-China Business Council, although he added that he
saw the meeting as "generally positive" on commercial issues.
