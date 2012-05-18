* China-built aircraft carrier seen by 2015
* China world's most active commercial spy -Pentagon says
WASHINGTON May 18 The Pentagon said on Friday
it believes China spent up to $180 billion on its military
buildup last year, a far higher figure than acknowledged by
Beijing, and it accused "Chinese actors" of being the world's
biggest perpetrators of economic espionage.
The Pentagon, in its annual assessment to Congress of
China's military, flagged sustained investment last year in
advanced missile technologies and cyber warfare capabilities and
warned that Chinese spying threatened America's economic
security.
"Chinese actors are the world's most active and persistent
perpetrators of economic espionage," the report said.
"Chinese attempts to collect U.S. technological and economic
information will continue at a high level and will represent a
growing and persistent threat to U.S. economic security."
The report was the first by the Pentagon since President
Barack Obama last year launched a policy "pivot" to reinforce
U.S. influence across the Asia-Pacific, even as planned
belt-tightening shrinks the size of the U.S. military in many
other parts of the world.
That pivot has fanned unease in China, with some PLA
officers calling it an effort to fence in their country and
frustrate Beijing's territorial claims.
China has advertised its long-term military ambitions with
shows of new hardware, including its first test flight of a
stealth fighter jet in early 2011 and its August launch of a
fledgling aircraft carrier - a refitted former Soviet craft.
The Pentagon noted that some components of China's first
indigenously produced carrier may already be under construction.
It said that carrier could achieve operational capability after
2015.
"China likely will build multiple aircraft carriers and
associated support ships over the next decade," it said.
China announced in March that 2012 outlays on the People's
Liberation Army will reach 670.3 billion yuan for 2012 (about
$106 billion), an 11.2 percent increase over 2011. That follows
a near-unbroken string of double-digit rises across two decades.
The Pentagon suggested that China's 2011 figure was an
underestimate, noting "poor accounting transparency and China's
still incomplete transition from a command economy." The
official Chinese figure, the Pentagon said, did not include
things like foreign procurement as well as other major
categories of expenditure.
"Using 2011 prices and exchange rates, (the U.S. Department
of Defense) estimates China's total military-related spending
for 2011 ranges between $120 billion and $180 billion," the
Pentagon said.
In contrast, U.S. lawmakers are now debating a bill seeking
$554 billion in base defense spending for the 2013 fiscal year
beginning in October and $88.5 billion for the Afghan war and
other overseas operations.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Paul Eckert; Editing by Jackie
Frank)