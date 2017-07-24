FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Chinese jets intercept U.S. surveillance plane - U.S. officials
July 24, 2017 / 1:45 PM / a day ago

REFILE-Chinese jets intercept U.S. surveillance plane - U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped letter in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Navy surveillance plane over the East China Sea over the weekend, with one coming within about 300 feet (91 meters) of the American aircraft, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said initial reports showed one of the Chinese J-10 aircraft came close to the U.S. EP-3 plane on Sunday, causing the American aircraft to change direction. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

