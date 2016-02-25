WASHINGTON Feb 25 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday underscored his country's concerns about the long range of a powerful U.S. radar that could be deployed in South Korea along with an advanced missile defense system.

Wang, speaking at the Center for International and Strategic Studies think tank, said China remained committed to working with the United States and other countries to de-nuclearize the Korean peninsula.

But he said China was concerned that the X-band radar that would be part of the the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system built by Lockheed Martin Corp had a range that extended far into China.

