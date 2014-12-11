WASHINGTON Dec 11 The United States will
continue to press China on its currency, protection of
intellectual property and state-owned businesses, U.S. President
Barack Obama said on Thursday ahead of bilateral trade talks
next week.
"The key with China is to continue to simply press them on
those areas where trade is imbalanced, whether it's on their
currency practices, whether it's on IP (intellectual property)
protection, whether it's on their state-owned enterprises," he
said at a meeting of the President's Export Council.
"The business investment treaty that they have shown an
interest in negotiating could end up being a significant piece
of business," Obama said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)