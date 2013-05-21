WASHINGTON May 20 President Barack Obama and
Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first meeting since
Xi became president in March when they sit down for a June 7-8
summit in Rancho Mirage, California, the White House announced
on Monday.
The two leaders are likely to discuss ways to apply pressure
on North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program after a
period of bellicose rhetoric and threats from Pyongyang.
The United States also has concerns about cyber attacks it
says are emanating from China. Washington would also like China
to allow its currency to rise against the dollar to improve U.S.
trade.
American concerns about tensions in the South China Sea due
to conflicting territorial claims are also a possible topic of
discussion.
"President Obama and President Xi will hold in-depth
discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global
issues," the White House said in a statement.
"They will review progress and challenges in U.S.-China
relations over the past four years and discuss ways to enhance
cooperation, while constructively managing our differences, in
the years ahead," it said.
The meeting will be the first between the two leaders since
Xi took over as China's president in March.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China was
willing to work with the United States to strengthen dialogue
and cooperation in relations, which he said were "at a new
historical period".
"Of course, some differences exist between China and the
United States, which require proper and active management by
both sides," Hong said. "This year, Sino-U.S. relations have got
off to a good start and are facing an important opportunity for
development."
Hong said the two leaders would have "comprehensive and
in-depth discussions" on a range of issues.
The leaders will meet at Sunnylands, a 200-acre (80-hectare)
estate on Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage, California.
Sunnylands is the former estate of the late philanthropist
Walter Annenberg, who frequently hosted President Ronald Reagan
there.
The fact that they will devote two days to the talks shows
an intent by the two leaders to build a closer relationship.
White House National Security Adviser Tom Donilon will travel to
Beijing to meet Chinese officials May 26-28 to prepare for the
Xi visit.
As part of his trip to the Americas, Xi will also make state
visits to Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica, China's
Foreign Ministry said.