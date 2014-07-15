(Adds Xi remarks)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. President Barack Obama
told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday he wants
U.S.-Chinese relations defined by more cooperation and a
constructive management of differences during a phone call in
which Iran and North Korea were discussed.
Escalating tensions between China and some countries in the
South China Sea and with Japan in the East China Sea, as well as
U.S. charges over hacking and Internet spying, have provoked
anger on both sides of the Pacific in recent months.
A White House statement about the Obama-Xi conversation did
not get into the details of U.S.-Chinese tensions. It came after
two days of talks in Beijing that were an opportunity for the
world's two biggest economies to lower tensions after months of
bickering over a host of issues.
Obama and Xi have tried to develop a working relationship
over the past year, meeting for two days in June 2013 at a
retreat in the California desert and, more recently, chatting in
March at The Hague on the fringes of an international summit.
However, their talks have done little to resolve festering
issues in the Asia-Pacific region. The statement suggested the
two leaders would seek to work together when they can despite
their disagreements.
"The president reaffirmed his commitment to developing a
relationship defined by increased practical cooperation and
constructive management of differences," the White House said.
China's official Xinhua news agency said Xi told Obama that
the two countries should continue to meet each other half way
and keep strengthening cooperation on key issues like climate
change.
Obama told Xi he looked forward to seeing him at an
Asia-Pacific summit in Beijing in November.
The White House statement said Obama stressed to Xi the need
for communication and coordination on actions with China to
ensure North Korea meets its denuclearization commitments.
China is North Korea's only major ally.
Last week, North Korea launched short-range missiles that
were in defiance of a U.N. ban that prohibits Pyongyang from
using or procuring ballistic missile technology that could be
used in its nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile
programs.
Xinhua said only that the two leaders "exchanged views" on
the situation on the Korean peninsula.
The two leaders also reviewed efforts to persuade Iran to
agree to a nuclear agreement by a July 20 deadline. The White
House said the two leaders "discussed the need for continued
U.S.-China cooperation" in the ongoing international
negotiations between Iran and six world powers.
"The president underscored the need for Iran to take the
steps necessary to assure the international community that its
nuclear program is exclusively peaceful," the statement said.
China and Iran have close energy and trade ties, and Beijing
has repeatedly resisted U.S.-led demands to impose tougher
economic sanctions on Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions. Iran
says it is enriching uranium for peaceful energy purposes only.
Xi said that China was willing to work with the United
States to ensure a comprehensive, lasting solution, despite the
difficulties that still needed to be overcome, Xinhua reported.
