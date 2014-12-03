WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping has
consolidated power more quickly than any Chinese leader in
decades and that is raising human rights concerns and worrying
China's neighbors.
Obama, who met Xi last month in Beijing, told the Business
Roundtable he found the Chinese leader wanted to have good
relations with the United States.
However, Obama said, "He taps into a nationalism that
worries his neighbors." He said Xi's rise has been comparable to
that of Deng Xiaoping, who led China from 1978 to 1992.
(Reporting By Steve Holland, Roberta Ramptona and Jeff Mason;
Editing by Doina Chiacu)