WASHINGTON Oct 6 U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called on House Republican leaders to allow a vote on legislation to crack down on China's currency practices that appears set to pass the Senate.

"Now is the time for the House Republican leadership to stand with American workers by allowing the House to pass the bipartisan China currency bill, and put more Americans back to work," Pelosi said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, House Speaker John Boehner repeated his concern about the bill.

"For the Congress of the United States to pass legislation to force the Chinese to do what is arguably very difficult to do, I think is wrong, it's dangerous. You could start a trade war," the Ohio Republican said.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer, Editing by Sandra Maler)