PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7 U.S. President Donald
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to a new
100-day plan for trade talks that will boost U.S. exports and
reduce the United States' trade deficit with China, Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.
"Given the range of issues and the magnitude, that may be
ambitious, but it's a very big sea change in the pace of
discussion," Ross told reporters after the leaders of the
world's two largest economies held their first face-to-face
talks. "I think that's a very important symbolization of the
growing rapport between the two countries."
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton and
Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Leslie Adler)