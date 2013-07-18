WASHINGTON, July 18 The United States on Thursday said it was very disappointed with a Chinese government decision to slap duties on imports of U.S. solar-grade polysilicon when the countries are in midst of talks aimed at solving broader solar trade concerns.

"As we have noted, we are in discussions with China related to global issues in solar technology, including panels and polysilicon, and are dismayed that China would take this step in the midst of those conversations," a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.

"We have just received the notice (of China's intent to impose the duties) and will analyze it carefully for compliance with WTO rules," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)