WASHINGTON, July 18 The United States on
Thursday said it was very disappointed with a Chinese government
decision to slap duties on imports of U.S. solar-grade
polysilicon when the countries are in midst of talks aimed at
solving broader solar trade concerns.
"As we have noted, we are in discussions with China related
to global issues in solar technology, including panels and
polysilicon, and are dismayed that China would take this step in
the midst of those conversations," a spokeswoman for the U.S.
Trade Representative's office said.
"We have just received the notice (of China's intent to
impose the duties) and will analyze it carefully for compliance
with WTO rules," the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)