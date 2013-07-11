WASHINGTON, July 11 China supports U.S. plans to
end its loose monetary policy as conditions permit, but urges
Washington to weigh the impact on the global economy of its exit
from so-called quantitative easing, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei
said on Thursday.
Lou told reporters on the sidelines of annual U.S.-China
economic talks that "sooner or later," Washington will exit QE,
and China does not take a position on the timing.
"The monetary policy of he United States does not exert
impact only on itself, but has a spillover effect on the global
economy," he said, adding that developing countries could suffer
volatility when the U.S. Federal Reserve stops boosting
liquidity through bond purchases.