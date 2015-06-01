UPDATE 10-Oil eases off one-month high on surprise U.S. crude build
* Analysts expect U.S. shale output growth (Updates to settlement; adds prices, comments)
WASHINGTON, June 1 President Barack Obama said on Monday that land reclamation projects in the South China Sea are unproductive and called for an end to aggressive action in the region.
"We think that land reclamation, aggressive actions by any party in that area are counterproductive," Obama said in a town-hall discussion at the White House with a group of young leaders from southeast Asian nations.
"China is going to be successful. It's big, it's powerful, its people are talented and they work hard. And it may be some of their claims are legitimate," Obama said.
"But they shouldn't just try to establish that based on throwing elbows and pushing people out of the way," he said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Analysts expect U.S. shale output growth (Updates to settlement; adds prices, comments)
PARIS, April 5 French Energy Minister Segolene Royal warned EDF's board on Wednesday against trying to prevent the closure of France's oldest nuclear plant, as a long-running conflict between the state-controlled utility and the government comes to a head.
April 5 BNP Paribas SA said Wednesday it has sold its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.