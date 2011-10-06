WASHINGTON Oct 6 Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed concern that Republican support for China currency legislation could be wavering after many voted earlier this week in favor of starting action on the bill.

Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said he still hoped the Senate would pass the bill later on Thursday or Friday.

But he said work on the legislation would end if it fails to clear a key procedural hurdle Thursday morning.

"We're going to complete work on this legislation before we leave one way or another. If cloture's not invoked, of course, that ends it, which would be a sad day I think in the relations between the United States and China, to think that we capitulated in something as important as this," Reid said.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Doina Chiacu)