WASHINGTON May 14 The White House said on
Wednesday that a dispute in the South China Sea over erection of
a Chinese oil rig about 120 miles (193 km) off the Vietnam coast
needs to be resolved through dialogue, not intimidation.
Spokesman Jay Carney said the United States is not a party
to the dispute but said President Barack Obama on a recent Asia
tour had repeatedly stressed the need for peaceful dialogue on
various disputes involving China and the South China Sea.
The dispute over the South China sea and anti-China violence
in tightly controlled Vietnam have raised fears of an escalation
in tensions between the Communist neighbors.
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by
Bill Trott)