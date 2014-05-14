(Adds quotes, analysis, details)
By David Brunnstrom and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON May 14 The White House said on
Wednesday that a dispute between China and Vietnam that erupted
within days of President Barack Obama's visit to Asia to address
regional tensions needs to be resolved with dialogue, not
intimidation.
While the United States was not a party to the dispute,
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama had repeatedly
stressed on his trip last month the need for peaceful dialogue
on various disputes involving China and the South China Sea.
The renewed tension between Vietnam and China underscores
one of the biggest challenges in Asia facing Obama, who is under
pressure by America's allies to accelerate a "pivot" of military
assets to the region to counter China's rising influence.
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula - and
perceptions of limited U.S. options to get Moscow to back down -
have heightened unease in parts of Asia over whether Beijing
will be emboldened to use force to pursue its territorial claims
in the East and South China Seas.
The standoff in the South China Sea and anti-China violence
in tightly controlled Vietnam have raised fears of an escalation
in tensions between the Communist-ruled neighbors, which fought
a brief but bloody border war in 1979.
Such disputes "need to be resolved through dialogue, not
through intimidation," Carney told a regular briefing. "We again
urge dialogue in their resolution."
An Asian diplomat said it was important that Washington took
a firm line with Beijing while also using its influence with
Vietnam to calm the mood.
He said the concern among Southeast Asian countries was that
China was seeking incremental gains in provoking a series of
crises with its neighbors, a tactic that could eventually change
the regional landscape unless it was met with a resolute
response.
Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories they
believed to be Chinese on Tuesday in an angry reaction to
Chinese oil drilling in a part of the South China Sea claimed by
Vietnam, officials said.
The confrontation blew up after China moved a giant oil rig
into an area of the South China Sea also claimed by Vietnam.
Dozens of ships from both countries are around the rig and the
two sides have accused each other of intentional collisions,
increasing the risk of open confrontation.
The U.S. State Department said it was monitoring events in
Vietnam closely, and urged restraint from all parties, while
adding: "We support the right of individuals to assemble
peacefully to protest."
'NEW REALITY'
The White House statement comes as Obama's policy toward
Asia has come under some criticism at home for being more
rhetoric than substance.
The current crisis erupted within days of a week-long visit
to Asia by Obama in late April in which he pledged that
Washington would live up to its obligation to defend its allies
in the region.
The foreign minister of Singapore, a close U.S. ally and one
of Vietnam's partners in the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN), said in a speech in Washington on Tuesday that
China's rapid rise had already changed the regional dynamic.
"I note that the U.S. is trying to urge all claimants not to
resort to aggression and has called for a reduction of
tensions," the minister, K. Shanmugam, said.
"To some extent, this reflects the new reality. The U.S. now
needs the co-operation of others and asks for it. As opposed to
the post World War Two situation, when the U.S. could impose its
will."
Ernest Bower, of the Center for Strategic and International
Studies think tank, called the violence in Vietnam "troubling"
and the risk of escalation real.
"I think either China or Vietnam will find a way to back
down from this one ... or I think you do end up with some sort
of conflict," he said.
Vietnamese resentment against China runs deep, rooted in
feelings of national pride and the struggle for independence
after decades of war and more than 1,000 years of Chinese
colonial rule that ended in the 10th century. Chinese forces
invaded northern Vietnam in 1979 and border skirmishes continued
into the 1980s.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by
Bill Trott and Eric Walsh)