By Julia Edwards
ARLINGTON, Iowa, April 11 Tim Burrack, a
northern Iowa farmer in his 44th growing season, has taken to
keeping a wary eye out for unfamiliar vehicles around his 300
acres of genetically modified corn seeds.
Along with other farmers in this vast agricultural region,
he has upped his vigilance ever since Mo Hailong and six other
Chinese nationals were accused by U.S. authorities in 2013 of
digging up seeds from Iowa farms and planning to send them back
to China.
The case, in which Mo pleaded guilty in January, has laid
bare the value -- and vulnerability -- of advanced food
technology in a world with 7 billion mouths to feed, 1.36
billion of them Chinese.
Citing that case and others as evidence of a growing
economic and national security threat to America's farm sector,
U.S. law enforcement officials are urging agriculture executives
and security officers to increase their vigilance and report any
suspicious activity.
But on a March 30 visit to Iowa, Justice Department
officials could offer little advice to ensure against similar
thefts, underlining how agricultural technology lying in open
fields can be more vulnerable than a computer network or a
factory floor.
"It may range down to traditional barriers like a fence and
doing human patrols to making sure you get good visuals on
what's occurring," Assistant Attorney General John Carlin, head
of the Justice Department's national security division, said
when touring Iowa State University.
But agriculture sector executives say fences and guards are
not feasible, due to the high cost and impracticality of
guarding hundreds of thousands of acres.
Tom McBride, intellectual property attorney at Monsanto
-- one of the firms whose seeds were targeted by Mo --
said it safeguards its genetically modified organism (GMO)
technology by protecting its computers, patenting seeds and
keeping fields like Burrack's unmarked. Monsanto says it is not
considering physical barriers like fences or guards.
The FBI and the U.S. Justice Department say cases of
espionage in the agriculture sector have been growing since Mo
was first discovered digging in an Iowan field in May 2011. Over
the past two years, U.S. companies, government research
facilities and universities have all been targeted, according to
the FBI.
Although prosecutors were unable to establish a Chinese
government link to Mo's group, the case adds to U.S.-China
frictions over what Washington says is increasing economic
espionage and trade secret theft by Beijing and its proxies.
A U.S. law enforcement official told Reuters the agency
looked for a connection between the Chinese government and the
conspiracy carried out by Mo.
"In cases like this, we can see connections, but proving to
the threshold needed in court requires that we have documents
that the government has directed this," the official said. "It's
almost impossible to get."
A Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington, Zhu Haiquan, said
he did not have detailed information on the Mo case but that
China "stands firm" on the protection of intellectual property
and maintains "constant communication and cooperation" with the
U.S. government on the issue.
On his visit to Washington last September, President Xi
Jinping reiterated China's denial of any government role in the
hacking of U.S. corporate secrets.
Mo, an employee of Chinese firm Kings Nower Seed, pleaded
guilty to stealing seed grown by U.S. firms Monsanto, Dupont
Pioneer and LG Seeds.
Prosecutors say he specifically targeted fields that grow
the parent seeds needed to replicate GMO corn. The FBI says it
suspects he was given the location by workers for the seed
companies, but did not charge any employees.
DuPont Pioneer and LG Seeds declined to comment for
this story.
Mo, whose case was prosecuted by the Justice Department as a
national security matter rather than a simple criminal case, now
faces a sentence of up to five years in prison. Five others
charged in the case are still wanted by the FBI and are believed
to have fled to China or Argentina. Charges were dropped against
a sixth Chinese suspect.
NATIONAL SECURITY
The number of international economic espionage cases
referred to the FBI is rising, up 15 percent each year between
2009 and 2014 and up 53 percent in 2015. The majority of cases
reported involve Chinese nationals, the U.S. law enforcement
official told Reuters. In the agriculture sector, organic
insecticide, irrigation equipment and rice, along with corn, are
all suspected to have been targeted, including by Chinese
nationals, the official said.
Mo Hongjian, vice president of Kings Nower Seed's parent
company, Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group, declined to comment
on the case or on the company's connection with the Chinese
government.
The parent firm is privately owned, but says it receives
government money for research in "science and technology."
China bans commercial growing of GMO grains due to public
opposition to the technology and imports of GMO corn have to be
approved by the agriculture ministry. Still, President Xi called
in 2014 for China to innovate and dominate the technique, which
promises high yields through resistance to drought, pests and
disease.
In January, a Greenpeace report found some Chinese farmers
are illegally growing GMO corn whose strains belong to companies
including Monsanto, Syngenta and DuPont Pioneer.
Monsanto, which supplies Burrack's seed, said it can block
foreign groups who request to tour their lab and learning center
in Huxley, Iowa. For the past few years, Monsanto says it has
run its own background checks on Chinese delegations that ask
for a tour, and, if they are approved, boosts security to be
sure they do not steal anything or take pictures.
In Washington, U.S. senators have called for a review of the
$43 billion deal by state-owned ChemChina to buy Swiss seed
group Syngenta, which generates nearly a quarter of its revenue
from North America.
Acquiring GMO seed and successfully recreating a corn plant
would allow Chinese companies to skip over roughly eight years
of research and $1.5 billion spent annually by Monsanto to
develop the corn, the company says.
Burrack's farm itself was not targeted by Mo, though he
grows the Monsanto parent seed that the Chinese national was
digging for. Burrack grows the corn in two fields in front of
and behind his house where he can watch them, a small part of
his 2,800-acre farm.
He said he is told by Monsanto where and when to plant the
parent seed, but has never been told to keep what he is planting
a secret.
"What no one seems to understand is that they're stealing
from people like me," Burrack said. "They're stealing the
research that farmers pay for when they buy Monsanto seed."
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Additional reporting by Shuping
Niu in Beijing; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Stuart Grudgings)