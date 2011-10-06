BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Legislation aimed at cracking down on China's currency practice narrowly cleared a major procedural hurdle on Thursday when the U.S. Senate voted 62-38 to move to final action on the bill.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said after the vote he hoped to finish action on the bill later in the day, following the consideration of amendments.
Sixty votes were needed to begin final action on the bill.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
* Expectations of reduced ECB support exacerbate risk-off mood
* Size of board shall not exceed 13 directors prior to 2017 annual meeting as per agreement with Elliott - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kSff0f] Further company coverage: