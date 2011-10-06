WASHINGTON Oct 6 Legislation aimed at cracking down on China's currency practice narrowly cleared a major procedural hurdle on Thursday when the U.S. Senate voted 62-38 to move to final action on the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said after the vote he hoped to finish action on the bill later in the day, following the consideration of amendments.

Sixty votes were needed to begin final action on the bill.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Doina Chiacu)