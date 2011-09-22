WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Thursday they expected the Senate to pass a bill in October that would crack down on China's currency practices they said are costing American jobs.

A key provision would direct the Commerce Department to treat currency undervaluation as a subsidy under U.S. trade law. That would allow companies to seek countervailing duties on Chinese goods on a case-by-case basis.

"There is no better step we can take to put Americans back to work than to pass this bill," Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, told reporters. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Anthony Boadle)