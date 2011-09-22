WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A bipartisan group of U.S.
senators said on Thursday they expected the Senate to pass a
bill in October that would crack down on China's currency
practices they said are costing American jobs.
A key provision would direct the Commerce Department to
treat currency undervaluation as a subsidy under U.S. trade
law. That would allow companies to seek countervailing duties
on Chinese goods on a case-by-case basis.
"There is no better step we can take to put Americans back
to work than to pass this bill," Senator Charles Schumer, a New
York Democrat, told reporters.
