By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. senators sought answers
from the head of Smithfield Foods on Wednesday about
whether the proposed sale of the Virginia ham maker to China's
largest pork producer could hurt U.S. food safety and raise
prices for American consumers.
Although there was no indication Congress would intervene to
block the deal, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Debbie
Stabenow said she was worried that it would undermine the
long-term competitiveness of the U.S. pork industry by exporting
valuable production techniques to China.
"This is a precedent-setting case and we owe it to
consumers, producers and workers to ensure we are asking the
right questions and evaluating the long-term implications," the
Democrat said at the hearing with Smithfield President and CEO
Larry Pope.
Since more Chinese purchases of U.S. food companies appear
to be likely, "at what point are we willing to say it's not in
America's interest to have our food processing industry owned by
another country," Stabenow told reporters after the hearing.
The sale of Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork
producer with more than 46,000 employees in 25 states and four
countries, to Shuanghui International Holdings for $4.7 billion
would be the biggest Chinese takeover of a U.S. company to date.
'SAME OLD SMITHFIELD'
The Smithfield, Virginia-based company makes ham, sausage,
bacon and other prepared meats under labels including Eckrich,
Gwaltney and Armour. It has argued the deal is good for United
States because it will boost pork exports, and good for China
because it will help meet the country's growing demand for pork
as hundreds of millions of Chinese move into the middle class.
But some have questioned what kind of production practices
Shuanghui could bring to the United States, especially after
revolting images this year of thousands of rotting pig carcasses
floating down the Huangpu River that runs through Shanghai
raised concerns about food safety practices in China.
Pope sought to assure the panel the company would be the
"same old Smithfield" after the deal.
"Nothing's going to change. This is going to be an American
company. We will continue to operate like an American company
... Regardless of where the ownership is, this company is going
to have to operate under the laws of the United States. We're
not operating under the laws of China," Pope said.
Republican Senator Mike Johanns said he was skeptical that
the deal would lead to China becoming a major pork producer
because water shortages in that country make it difficult to
grow enough grain.
But Johanns said the sale was galling to many members of
Congress because if a U.S. company tried to buy a Chinese pork
producer, the deal would be blocked.
"You know for a fact you could not do in China what they are
doing here with Smithfield. Chinese regulators would laugh at
you if you said, 'Well, I'll just buy Shuanghui,'" Johanns said.
'A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER'
Under questioning from Democrat Sherrod Brown, Pope
acknowledged he would benefit significantly from the proposed
sale, but declined to say how much he would gain.
"I don't have those numbers right here in right in front of
me ... I certainly am a significant shareholder. I'm going to
receive the $34 per share that every other shareholder is going
to receive," plus additional compensation intended to keep the
current management team in place for three years, he said.
A recent securities filing showed Pope could receive nearly
$46.6 million in merger-related payments as part of the planned
takeover.
Other lawmakers expressed concern that China's huge demand
for pork could drive up prices in the United States. Pope said
he did not expect that to happen.
Congress has no direct role in approving or blocking the
transaction, but the hearing sheds light on issues facing the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an
inter-agency government panel that examines whether a foreign
purchase of a U.S. company poses any national security risk.
Lawmakers also worried about the impact on the
competitiveness of U.S. pork production if Shuanghui gains
access to Smithfield's valuable technology and hog genetics.
Stabenow noted that Shuanghui is offering to pay a 30
percent premium for Smithfield even though the American company
has been struggling to make a profit.
"That, to me, raises questions about the economic
motivations of the purchase. Is Shuanghui focused on acquiring
Smithfield's technology, which was developed with considerable
assistance by U.S. taxpayers?" Stabenow asked.
Pope said he expected the deal to "drive growth and
expansion not only for our growers but for the entire U.S. pork
industry." He said China's huge protein deficit made it unlikely
it would become a significant pork exporter.
"China is responsible for 50 percent of the world's pork
consumption and their demand is still growing, whereas pork
demand in the U.S. has been declining for almost 15 years," Pope
told the agriculture panel.