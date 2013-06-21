WASHINGTON, June 21 More U.S. senators on Friday
raised concerns about a Chinese company's plan to buy U.S. pork
producer Smithfield Foods Inc, particularly in light of
restrictions that China continues to place on imports of U.S.
meat.
"The purchase of Smithfield - the largest pork producer in
the world - is difficult to square with China's restrictive
policies that effectively ban U.S. pork," the top Democrat and
Republican on the Senate Finance Committee said in a letter to
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
"This review must be thorough and take into account the full
range of national security interests. In particular, we urge
that due consideration be given to the impact of the transaction
on food safety in the United States," added Senators Max Baucus
of Montana, the committee's chairman, and Orrin Hatch of Utah.