BEIJING Jan 22 China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that a U.S. decision giving the green light to impose anti-dumping duties as high as 165.04 percent on imports of Chinese solar products had no factual or legal basis.

The ministry made the comment in a statement posted to its website.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a long-running solar industry trade spat. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Fang Yan; Editing by Ryan Woo)