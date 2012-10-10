WASHINGTON Oct 10 The United States has set final anti-dumping duties ranging from 18.32 percent to 249.96 percent on billions of dollars of solar panels and cells from China, an attorney involved in the case said on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department also set final countervailing duties of 14.78 to 15.97 percent to offset Chinese government subsidies, the attorney said.

Suntech Power Holdings was hit with an anti-dumping duty of 31.73 percent and a countervailing duty of 14.78 percent. Trina Solar received an 18.32 percent anti-dumping duty and a 15.97 percent countervailing duty.

The Commerce Department set an anti-dumping duty rate of 249.96 percent and a countervailing duty rate of 15.24 percent for all other Chinese producers and exporters.