UPDATE 4-Oil down on record U.S. crude stocks, flat Russian output
* But lower output by OPEC members underpins sentiment (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON, June 6 The United States has had some initial discussions that could lead to a global agreement to resolve solar energy disputes that the United States and the European Union have with China, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
White House international economic affairs adviser Mike Froman, at hearing on his nomination to be U.S. trade representative, told the Senate Finance Committee he supported a global agreement to resolve the trade spats. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)
WARSAW, March 2 Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz is seeking to join Polish gas firm PGNiG in a court case challenging the European Union's decision to give Russia's Gazprom more access to the Opal gas pipeline in Germany.
ABU DHABI, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Growing use of electric vehicles around the world is helping lower climate changing emissions, but some means of transport will be hard to electrify, particularly air travel and shipping, energy experts say.