WASHINGTON May 21
The United States is not actively negotiating a
solar trade deal with the European Union and China, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on
Tuesday without ruling out the idea.
"Our goal is to support a healthy global solar industry in
conditions that foster the adoption of renewable energy and
continued innovation and a level playing field for all," USTR
spokeswoman Carol Guthrie said in an emailed statement.
"Toward those ends, we will continue to work with industry
and our trading partners to explore ways to resolve concerns.
Active negotiations have not yet begun," she said.
Guthrie was responding to a New York Times report which said
the United States and the European Union have each decided to
negotiate settlements with China to resolve anti-dumping and
countervailing duty cases against Chinese solar products.
The news help boost Chinese solar stocks in trading on
Tuesday.
Shares of JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and LDK Solar Co
Ltd rose 9 percent in morning trading, while those of
China Sunergy Co Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd were
up 11 percent. U.S.-based First Solar Inc's stock
inched up 2 percent.
The United States has already imposed duties of about 30
percent on Chinese solar panels in a case finalized last year,
while the EU is expected to impose tariffs of about 50 percent
in early June and could backdate them to March 5.
The EU has previously it would said seek to negotiate a deal
with China by December to try to avoid its duties becoming
permanent. But it would be a new development if the United
States were also to try to strike a deal with China.
That was an option while the case brought by SolarWorld
Americas was before the Commerce Department in 2011 and 2012,
but no deal was ever struck.
Any deal to "suspend" the U.S. duties would have to have the
approval of the industry that brought the case.
A spokesperson for SolarWorld America was not immediately
available to comment.
