WASHINGTON Oct 19 A coalition of U.S. solar manufacturers have scheduled a press conference for later on Wednesday to announce an anti-dumping case against lower-priced imports, a spokeswoman for the group said.

The spokeswoman for the Coalition for American Solar Manufacturing declined to identify the country targeted in the case, but it is expected to be China.

Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are expected at the press conference along with Gordon Brinser, president of SolarWorld Industries, headquarterd in Hillsboro, Oregon, which bills itself as the largest U.S. solar manufacturer.

Last month, Wyden urged President Barack Obama to use U.S. trade law to restrict solar panel imports from China.

"The American solar industry is facing unparalleled challenges and without the leadership of your administration this industry may disappear," Wyden said in a letter.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)