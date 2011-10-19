WASHINGTON Oct 19 A coalition of U.S. solar
manufacturers have scheduled a press conference for later on
Wednesday to announce an anti-dumping case against lower-priced
imports, a spokeswoman for the group said.
The spokeswoman for the Coalition for American Solar
Manufacturing declined to identify the country targeted in the
case, but it is expected to be China.
Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are expected at
the press conference along with Gordon Brinser, president of
SolarWorld Industries, headquarterd in Hillsboro, Oregon, which
bills itself as the largest U.S. solar manufacturer.
Last month, Wyden urged President Barack Obama to use U.S.
trade law to restrict solar panel imports from China.
"The American solar industry is facing unparalleled
challenges and without the leadership of your administration
this industry may disappear," Wyden said in a letter.
