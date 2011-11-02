WASHINGTON Nov 2 Solar manufacturer SolarWorld
SWVG.DE, which has asked for U.S. government duties on solar
cell and modules from China, said on Wednesday it was
encouraged by comments President Barack Obama had made.
"The president acknowledged there are a considerable number
of questionable trade practices, including dumping, coming out
of China," Gordon Brinser, president of the U.S. arm of German
company SolarWorld, said in a statement.
"We are heartened to hear that the administration is
looking closely at our case and the president has restated his
commitment to enforcing U.S. trade laws," Brinser said.
The company highlighted an interview that Obama did on
Tuesday with KGW NewsChannel 8 in Portland, Oregon.
Obama was asked about the petition SolarWorld has filed
with the Commerce Department asking for steep antidumping and
countervailing duties on the Chinese imports.
"We have seen a lot of questionable competitive practices
coming out of China when it comes to the clean energy space,
and I have been more aggressive than previous administrations
in enforcing our trade laws," Obama said in the interview.
"We have filed actions against them when we see these kinds
of dumping activities, and we're going to look very carefully
at this stuff and potentially bring actions if we find that the
basic rules of the road have been violated," Obama said.
The Commerce Department is due to formally announce on Nov
9 whether it will begin an investigation into SolarWorld's
claims of unfair trading practices.
The department almost always launches a probe, unless the
petitioners fail to met certain legal criteria.
Separately, the U.S. International Trade Commission will
hold a conference on Tuesday to hear both sides of the case.
The ITC must give its approval for an an investigation to
proceed. That vote is expected in early December.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Cynthia Osterman)