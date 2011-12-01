* U.S. trade commission to vote Friday on SolarWorld case
* Solar companies divided on whether duties make sense
* Executive says China artificially depressing prices
(Adds quotes, background, byline)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The president of SolarWorld
Industries America said he was certain a U.S. trade panel would
approve on Friday an investigation into charges that Chinese
producers are selling solar cells and panels in the United
States at unfairly low prices.
"We're very confident with the outcome of it because there
clearly has been harm in the industry from the actions by the
Chinese suppliers and the Chinese government," Gordon Brinser
told Reuters a day ahead of the vote in the U.S. International
Trade Commission (ITC).
SolarWorld is the U.S. arm of SolarWorld AG SWVG.DE, one
of Germany's largest solar product manufacturers.
It filed a case in October along with several other U.S.
solar energy product companies asking for duties of more than
100 percent on Chinese-made solar cells and panels.
The ITC will vote on Friday on whether there is enough
evidence that U.S. producers have been harmed or are threatened
with injury from imports to allow the case to proceed.
Imports of the solar products from China rose to $1.5
billion in 2010, from $640 million in 2009.
Brinser blames the lower-priced Chinese product for the
company's decision to close its Camarillo, California
production facility and lay off close to 200 workers.
"We've seen direct harm ourselves from (China's)
irresponsible market behavior," he said.
The U.S. Commerce Department has already launched an
investigation into SolarWorld's unfair trade complaint but the
U.S. system requires the ITC to give its approval.
INDUSTRY SPLIT
Another coalition of 25 U.S. solar companies opposes the
case, saying it threatens 100,000 jobs in the U.S. industry by
driving up prices and depressing demand for solar energy
products.
The group includes U.S. companies MEMC Electronic Materials
Inc WFR.N and Solar City as well as the U.S. arms of Chinese
companies Suntech Power Holdings STP.N and Yingli Green
Energy (YGE.N).
The companies say the lower-priced imports help make solar
energy competitive with other fuel sources, stimulating U.S.
demand and sustaining jobs in the sector.
Brinser says he supports "healthy competition" that drives
down prices over time, but Chinese government subsidies have
pushed prices to artificially low levels by encouraging
overproduction of solar cells and modules.
The U.S. industry produces about 2 gigawatts worth of solar
energy products each year, roughly the same amount that is
installed annually in the United States, he said.
China has at least 16 gigawatts of production capacity, and
only installs about 1 gigawatt per year, Brinser said.
China has responded to the U.S. probe by launching its own
investigation into U.S. government policies and subsidies to
support the renewable energy sector.
"We see that as clearly just a retaliatory type of
maneuver. It's hard to comment too meaningfully on it because
the detail of what they're investigating is very unclear,"
Brinser said.
Most U.S. subsidies are aimed at stimulating demand by
consumers, which benefits producers in Asia and Europe as much
as the United States, he said.
"We've outlined over 3,000 pages in our petition exactly
how (the Chinese) are violating the U.S. law and WTO laws. We
would hope they would have the same level of transparency if
they were going to put any claims forward," he added.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Vicki Allen and Cynthia
Osterman