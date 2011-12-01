WASHINGTON Dec 1 The president of SolarWorld
Industries America said he was certain a U.S. trade panel on
Friday would approve an investigation into charges that Chinese
producers are selling solar cells and panels in the United
States at unfairly low prices.
"We're very confident with the outcome of it because there
clearly has been harm in the industry from the actions by the
Chinese suppliers and the Chinese government," Gordon Brinser
told Reuters a day ahead of the vote in the U.S. International
Trade Commission (ITC).
SolarWorld is the U.S. arm of SolarWorld AG SWVG.DE, one
of Germany's largest solar product manufacturers.
It filed a case in October along with other U.S. solar
energy product companies asking for duties of more than 100
percent on Chinese-made solar cells and modules.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Vicki Allen)